B.C. tightening safety rules for taxi, ride-hailing industries

British Columbia has introduced legislation that it says will enhance safety, and accessibility, in the taxi and ride-hailing industries.

Bill 40, the Passenger Transportation Act, applies to drivers of commercial passenger vehicles, such as taxis, limousines and ride-hailing vehicles.

It will clarify the authority of the registrar of passenger transportation by providing additional authority to prevent ineligible people from driving passenger-directed vehicles, the province said.

It will also clarify the evidence drivers must produce at roadside to confirm their eligibility to drive passenger-directed vehicles.

The new Bill 40, tabled on Oct. 27, 2022, proposes amendments that will enable the registrar of passenger transportation to operate an accessibility program that will support increased availability of accessible vehicles and services.

“We’re improving passenger safety in B.C. while removing transportation barriers for people with accessibility needs,” said Rob Fleming, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure. “These changes will support a more accessible taxi industry and ensure that the regulation of ride-hail evolves to keep people safe.”

The accessibility program will support the province’s requirement that the taxi industry increases the number of wheelchair-accessible vehicles on the road, it said.

“Working toward a more equitable and inclusive society is at the heart of our commitment under the Accessible British Columbia Act,” said Dan Coulter, Parliamentary Secretary for Accessibility. “By passing these amendments, we will support industry efforts to provide better services for people who need transportation accommodations.”