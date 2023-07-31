B.C.’s new rules on electronic logging devices for commercial vehicles kick in Aug. 1

British Columbia’s rules around electronic logging devices (ELDs) for commercial vehicle operators kick in tomorrow.

ELDs automatically track drivers’ time behind the wheel, reducing the likelihood of driving while tired and helping to ensure they stick to the allowable regulation driving time in a day, the province said.

The requirement for ELDs in B.C. was announced in February 2023, giving B.C. carriers six months to install ELDs throughout their fleets and to complete driver and dispatcher training. Government has partnered with carriers to introduce this tool to increase safety and reduce the risks associated with driver fatigue.

This is in step with federal ELD regulations, which Transport Canada established for the inter-provincial trucking sector in 2021, and has been committed to by all provinces and territories. Enforcement of the federal regulations began on Jan. 1, 2023.

ELDs improve the management of driver hours of service, and help the trucking industry by reducing paperwork and associated costs.

The requirement will take effect on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023.