B.C. plans to license asbestos contractors, require mandatory training and certification for workers

British Columbia has introduced legislation designed to help keep workers safe from asbestos.

Bill 5 – 2022: Workers Compensation Amendment Act proposes a new of new protections. It would require asbestos abatement contractors to be licensed to operate in B.C.

In addition, any workers and employers who perform this work must complete mandatory safety training and certification, according to a press release from WorkSafe BC.

The bill is currently being considered by the Legislative Assembly. Upon passage of the bill, WorkSafeBC will implement the new requirements, which would include:

Developing the standards that asbestos safety training and certification programs must comply with

Developing a licensing scheme for abatement contractors

Amending the Occupational Health and Safety Regulation to align with the changes to the Workers Compensation Act, and support the certification and licensing schemes

Identifying who will act as the training and certifying bodies for asbestos abatement workers

“We will share details of our implementation plan as it progresses,” WorkSafe BC said in its press release. “Active participation from workers, employers, and other stakeholders will play a key role in shaping the province’s asbestos abatement safety training and certification program, so consultation and opportunities to provide input will be key elements of our plan.”