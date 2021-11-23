B.C. government limits gasoline sales to 30 litres per visit

The British Columbia government is rationing gasoline on Vancouver Island, southwestern B.C. and the Sunshine Coast after a severe storm cut off supply lines.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth says the limit of 30 litres per visit to a gas station is an important step to maintain the supply of fuel.

The government has also prohibited non-essential travel on sections of highways 99, 3 and 7.

This order takes effect today.

Numerous routes, including Highway 1 and the Coquihalla, were cut by washouts and mudslides when record-setting rain washed over B.C.’s south coast and Interior over a 48-hour period.