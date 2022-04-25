B.C. expands workers’ comp cancer presumption for firefighters

B.C. firefighters will soon have easier access to workers’ compensation benefits and support services in recognition of their higher risk of developing work-related cancers, according to the provincial government.

The province is amending the Firefighters’ Occupational Disease Regulation under the Workers Compensation Act (WCA) by adding three cancers to the existing list of 13 that firefighters are at risk of developing.

“It goes without saying that firefighters face a lot of hazards in their work,” said Harry Bains, Minister of Labour.

“When it comes to the workers’ compensation system, they shouldn’t have to prove that certain long-term illnesses are work-related in order to access supports. B.C.’s firefighters have been asking for this protection, and I am proud to support these people who do so much to keep British Columbians safe.”

If a firefighter develops one of the listed cancers after a certain period of employment, it is presumed that the cancer arose from their employment. The firefighter is then eligible for workers’ compensation benefits without having to prove the cancer is work-related.

New cancers covered

As part of the change, ovarian, cervical and penile cancers are being added to the list of work-related cancers. In addition, firefighters won’t have to work as long before they become eligible for coverage for testicular, colorectal and esophageal cancers, which are already covered.

Gender-specific changes

Women are increasingly joining the ranks of firefighters, including many volunteer personnel in Indigenous communities. While all firefighters can be exposed to the same hazards, the amendments also add gender-specific cancers to the list of those covered.

In 2005, the province first recognized certain cancers as occupational diseases associated with long-term employment as a firefighter.

With these changes to the WCA, 16 cancers are now presumed to be associated with the profession.

To access certain workers’ compensation benefits related to occupation disease, a firefighter must have worked a minimum amount of time. Both professional firefighters and approximately 10,000 volunteer firefighters in B.C. have access to workers’ compensation related to cancer and other occupational diseases.

“We are extremely thankful for the expansion of the presumptive list of occupational diseases recognized in the legislation, along with the reduction in cumulative latency periods for other existing cancers. Our female firefighters who are on the front lines must be recognized, and we stand with them in our advocacy for health, safety and support for all members,” said Gord Ditchburn, president of the BC Professional Fire Fighters’ Association.