Avetta’s Nicole Brackett wins bronze Stevie Award for Female Executive of the Year in Canada

Three senior female leaders at Avetta have been recognized for excellence, including director of sales Nicole Brackett who took home the bronze Stevie Award for Female Executive of the Year in Canada at a ceremony in New York.

Brackett was honoured for advancing Avetta’s development and expansion in Canada, according to a press release. Brackett exceeded sales targets and expanded Avetta’s customer base by formulating and executing a robust strategic plan for individual and team goals.

“Her communication of Avetta’s value proposition through compelling presentations and proposals helped build and strengthen long-lasting client relationships. Brackett’s reporting on Canada’s market factors influenced tactical budgets and strategic direction to enable informed decision-making at the senior leadership level,” it said.

Bergman takes home Women in Supply Chain award

The accolades didn’t end there. Caitlin Bergman, Avetta’s director of product management, won the Women in Supply Chain Award in Atlanta.

The Women in Supply Chain Award honours female executives whose accomplishments and mentorship set a foundation for women at all levels of a company’s supply chain network. Supply & Demand Chain Executive recognized Bergman’s contributions to promoting workforce development throughout global supply chains.

Bergman leads product strategy and development for Avetta’s worker management technologies, with a focus on compliance, health, and safety. The technologies are used by the world’s largest manufacturing, food and beverage, mining and metals, and utilities companies, with over 300,000 contract workers sharing skills and qualifications with employers.

Watkinson named Female Executive of the Year

The awards continued to pour in with Erin Watkinson, vice-president of client success at Avetta, receiving the Silver Stevie Award for Female Executive of the Year.

Watkinson, was honored for exemplary dedication to client success and commitment to driving excellence, the company said.

“For over two decades, Watkinson’s expertise has helped SaaS companies achieve industry-leading Net Retention Rate percentages, supported by Net Promoter Scores and product adoption rates. Under Watkinson’s leadership, Avetta’s global client success team transformed into data-driven, strategic technology advisors who proactively help clients address supply chain risk management challenges by leveraging Avetta’s platform and suite of services,” it said.

“Watkinson’s passion for client experiences motivates her to build, deliver, and lead professional services practices, implement success programs and identify solutions to meet every client’s need.”

“Avetta is delighted to celebrate and recognize the work of these trailblazers. Their contributions are building safer, more sustainable and secure supply chains,” said Avetta’s Chief Executive Officer Arshad Matin.