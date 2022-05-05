Automotive company slapped with $60K fine after worker critically injured

Futaba Industrial Ontario (FIO) Automotive Canada Corporation in Stratford, Ont., has been fined a total of $62,500 after an accident that critically injured a worker.

What happened

On Oct. 8, 2020, a worker at the FIO facility was operating an overhead crane to lift a press die off a bolster plate to move it to storage, with a trainee assisting the worker by disconnecting clamps holding the press die to the bolster.

As the worker began to lift the die with the crane, he did not notice one of the clamps had not been removed. The clamp eventually disconnected under the pressure of the crane, causing the die to swing in the air, impacting the bolster’s feed bar.

The 1,500-pound feed bar dislodged out of its support cradle and struck the worker operating the crane to the floor, critically injuring him.

Company oversight

An investigation by the Ministry of Labour, Training and Skills Development determined that the feed bar holder would not securely retain the feed bar if struck by the die swinging in a way it did.

Furthermore, it has been determined that similar instances have happened in the past, a clear contravention of FIO of section 46 of the Industrial Regulations, by failing to ensure “machinery, equipment, or material that may tip of fall and endanger worker shall be secured against tipping or falling.” (R.R.O. 1990, Reg. 851, s. 46.)

Penalty

Following the automotive company’s guilty plea in provincial offences court on April 12, 2022, Justice of the Peace Tammy L.A. Waugh convicted FIO of the offence with $50,000 fine, plus 25-percent victim fine surcharge.