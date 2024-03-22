OHS Canada Magazine

Attempts to rescue 13 people trapped in a collapsed Russian gold mine continue for a fifth day


Avatar photo

March 22, 2024
By The Associated Press

Global OHS News

In this photo taken from video released by the Russia Emergency Situations Ministry press service on Friday, March 22, 2024, Russia Emergency Situations employees prepare to pump out water at the collapsed gold mine in Zeysk district, Amur region, eastern Russia. Rescue workers are laboring for a fifth day to reach 13 people trapped deep underground in a collapsed gold mine in Russia’s far east. News reports say no contact has been made with the miners in the Amur region, about 5,000 kilometers (3,000 miles) east of Moscow. (Russia Emergency Situations Ministry press service via AP)

Rescue workers labored for a fifth day on Friday to reach 13 people trapped deep underground in a collapsed gold mine in Russia’s far east, news reports said.

They said no contact has been made with the miners in the Amur region, about 5,000 kilometers (3,000 miles) east of Moscow. At least 13 miners are trapped, regional officials said Tuesday.

The state news agency RIA-Novosti cited emergency officials as saying that powerful pumps have completed taking water out of the mine.

The miners were trapped at a depth of about 125 meters (400 feet) when part of the mine collapsed on Monday. The cause of the accident has not been announced.

Advertisement
Stories continue below
Print this page

Related Stories
More than 70 are dead after an unregulated gold mine collapsed in Mali, an official says
Rescue underway of 39 miners trapped underground near Sudbury, Ont.
Canadians help rescue trapped miners in Dominican Republic
A rescue operation for 40 workers trapped under a collapsed tunnel in north India enters third day