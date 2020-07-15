Atlantic premiers not ready to lift travel restrictions on rest of Canada

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. — Nearly two weeks after a loosened travel agreement between their provinces came into effect, Atlantic Canadian premiers are not rushing to set a date to welcome visitors from the rest of the country.

The Atlantic travel “bubble” that opened on July 3 allows residents of Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince Edward Island to travel between the four provinces without being required to self-isolate for 14 days.

Newfoundland and Labrador’s premier had floated the idea of lifting restrictions for other Canadians on July 17, but a statement from Dwight Ball’s office says that was a rough estimate of the earliest possible date.

The premier’s office says the travel bubble is being monitored by the chief medical officer of health, and decisions will consider each jurisdiction’s circumstances.

Prince Edward Island Premier Dennis King said Tuesday he is comfortable with the regional bubble and isn’t looking to expand it beyond Atlantic Canada any time soon.

In a statement Tuesday, New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs said the issue would be discussed with the other premiers and medical officers, and any decision would be made as a group.