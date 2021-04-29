Atlantic bubble opening delayed over concerns about COVID-19 caseloads

HALIFAX — The opening of the so-called Atlantic bubble is delayed once again as COVID-19 case counts climb in the region.

According to a release Wednesday night from Nova Scotia Premier Iain Rankin, the Council of Atlantic Premiers decided to keep provincial travel restrictions in place, and therefore keep the bubble closed.

The travel bubble was first opened last summer to allow Atlantic Canadian residents to travel freely between the four provinces without self-isolating.

The four premiers originally hoped to reinstate the bubble on April 19, but a COVID-19 outbreak in New Brunswick prompted them to push the opening to May 3 at the earliest.

Now Nova Scotia is battling a jump in case numbers, with health officials announcing 70 new cases today.

In Wednesday’s release, Rankin says he and his Atlantic counterparts are optimistic the bubble will reopen this summer.