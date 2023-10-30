At least 3 workers are dead after scaffolding fell down a shaft at a building site in Germany

At least three construction workers died when scaffolding fell down an elevator shaft inside a building site in Hamburg on Monday, German authorities said. At least one worker was missing and another had life-threatening injuries.

The fire service in Germany’s second-biggest city said that the building site was evacuated following the accident, German news agency dpa reported. Between 1,300 and 1,500 workers were on site at the time.

The scaffolding had been set up in the elevator shaft. There was no immediate word on why it collapsed and fell from the eighth floor.

Recovery workers were sifting through and removing debris piled up over several floors. Their work was expected to continue until Monday evening.

Officials initially reported that five people died. They later said that they were sure of three deaths.

The accident happened in the Ueberseequartier, part of the port city’s HafenCity district on the Elbe river that is being redeveloped with office and residential buildings, hotels and shops.