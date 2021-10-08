ASSP’s Safety 2021 celebrates 60 years with hybrid conference

The signature event of the American Society of Safety Professionals (ASSP) celebrated its 60th year in a big way in September as attendance more than doubled from its virtual conference in 2020.

ASSP’s Safety 2021 Professional Development Conference and Exposition was a hybrid experience for the first time and welcomed 4,993 registered attendees in person and online. Last year’s virtual conference had 2,375 attendees. The annual event is one of America’s largest conferences for workplace safety and health professionals.

This year’s online attendance of 2,591 exceeded last year’s total, and an additional 2,402 attendees traveled to Austin, Texas, from Sept. 13-15. The event’s success – the fourth-highest attendance in ASSP history – reflected a commitment to help advance occupational safety and health worldwide during a challenging time. It was also a testament to ASSP’s proactive implementation of comprehensive safety and health protocols at the Austin Convention Center.

“Workplace safety professionals want to stay current on best practices, industry trends and the latest product innovations,” said ASSP President Brad Giles, P.E., CSP, STS, FASSP, GIOSH, in a news release. “Regardless of your expertise, there are always new safety techniques and strategies to learn as we adapt to the changing world of work.”

In addition to its popularity, Safety 2021 featured a dynamic exposition with 371 vendor booths that covered 65,000 square feet. The extensive product showcase was a key element of the in-person experience.

Safety 2021 had 2,513 first-time attendees, making up more than half of the total attendance. Nearly one-third of conference attendees were non-members, who received a free year of ASSP membership for registering. Both customer segments signal future growth for ASSP and the workplace safety and health profession.

“We’re proud to be a leader in providing professional development for the occupational safety and health community,” Giles said. “Our event shares case studies and new safety approaches along with vast networking opportunities that can help practitioners solve challenges, generate innovations and advance their careers.”

In a post-event survey of Safety 2021 attendees, 94 percent of respondents indicated they would recommend the conference to a colleague while 90 percent said the event helped them identify key issues and emerging challenges facing the occupational safety and health profession.

ASSP’s Safety 2022 is set for June 27-29 in Chicago and will be another hybrid experience with in-person and online components. McCormick Place is the largest convention center in North America. The lakefront venue is just minutes from downtown. Chicago is well-known for its architecture, museums, Magnificent Mile, Navy Pier, Millennium Park and deep-dish pizza. ASSP’s global safety event began in Chicago in 1962.