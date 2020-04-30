ASSP’s Safety 2020 shifts to virtual event

The American Society of Safety Professionals (ASSP) has shifted its Safety 2020 professional development conference and exposition to a virtual education event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

ASSP’s signature event for occupational safety and health professionals was scheduled to take place June 23 to 25 in Orlando.

The online experience is in development for the same three-day period.

“It’s important we adapt to our environment and support the safety and health profession in new ways, recognizing the vast potential and reach of a virtual conference,” said ASSP president Diana Stegall, in a press release.

“We’ve been closely tracking coronavirus developments and examining all risk factors. The progression of the pandemic has made it clear that the most prudent course of action for the safety and health of everyone involved is to present a virtual event.”

Mirroring the in-person conference, Safety 2020: Virtual will feature educational courses that provide practical information safety professionals can use today and beyond to protect workers and enhance business operations.

Participants will find solutions to their top safety challenges while learning from many of the industry trendsetters who were scheduled to present in Orlando.

Plans call for 60 sessions on various workplace safety topics, each including a Q&A with the speaker.

Anyone registered for the in-person event in Orlando can transfer their registration to the web-based experience; cancel and receive credit for a future ASSP educational offering including Safety 2021; or receive a full refund. Please visit the event website for complete information.

Next year, ASSP’s traditional event is expected to return in Denver as Safety 2021 takes place June 6 to 9 at the Colorado Convention Center.