ASSP hosting virtual summit on diversity, equity and inclusion

The American Society of Safety Professionals (ASSP) is running a free, daylong summit on diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) in the occupational safety and health profession.

The online event on Jan. 26 is open to workplace safety and health professionals across all industries. Virtual seats are limited and are available on a first come, first served basis, it said. ASSP membership is not required.

The DEI Summit will include sessions and discussions that make the connection between DEI concepts and workplace safety. Presenters and attendees will examine the current state of DEI in the industry, generating ideas on how to remove barriers and build inclusive cultures to help the safety profession create safer workplaces, ASSP said in a press release.

“Diversity helps strengthen an organization in many ways, including the safety and health of its workforce,” said ASSP President Christine Sullivan, CSP, ARM. “We are going to hear from experts and collect different perspectives from attendees on how we can elevate DEI in our profession.”

Participants will collaborate on the DEI issues facing the industry today and hear from knowledgeable presenters who will discuss how DEI directly impacts workplace safety and health. Attendees will earn continuing education units to help maintain a range of professional certifications.

ASSP bills itself as the world’s oldest professional safety organization with 36,000 members around the globe who are “committed to principles of fairness, respect and equitable opportunities for all.”

“This event is a critical part of our journey as safety professionals to ensure our profession welcomes and embraces a wide range of backgrounds and perspectives to achieve the safest environments on the job,” Sullivan said. “Organizational improvement occurs when diversity, equity and inclusion are embedded components.”

ASSP works to foster a dynamic culture that values the diversity of its staff, global membership and the entire profession, aiming to accelerate that progress through educational opportunities and events. Differences of race, ethnicity, class, religion, age, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, nationality, ability and education should not only be accepted but widely celebrated.

“It’s so important to understand how societal issues such as racism and systemic inequities can impede career advancement, undermine workplace safety and disenfranchise workers,” Sullivan said. “I look forward to engaging with summit attendees to experience their energy as we work together on meaningful change.”

To secure your spot, visit https://www.assp.org/education/conferences/diversity-equity-and-inclusion-summit