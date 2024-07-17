ASSP expands alliances to advance worker safety
July 17, 2024
By OHS Canada
The American Society of Safety Professionals (ASSP) recently signed memorandums of understanding (MOUs) with three safety organizations that will expand its efforts to advance worker safety and health.
ASSP extended an existing alliance with the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) and created new strategic partnerships with the International Safety Equipment Association (ISEA) and Mechanical Contractors Association of America (MCAA). The three alliances are among many joint agreements ASSP now has in place to improve the well-being of workers in all industries.
“We recognize the benefits of collaboration to improve occupational safety and health practices while elevating the voice of our profession,” said ASSP president Pam Walaski, CSP, FASSP. “Together we strive to strengthen advocacy efforts, implement programs and create standards that reduce worker illnesses, injuries and fatalities.”
Over several years, ASSP and NIOSH have worked cooperatively on conducting and implementing workplace safety research, promoting best practices and professional development opportunities, and encouraging employers to use safety and health management systems that are the cornerstone of successful businesses.
ASSP’s work with ISEA will better connect the society to leading businesses and corporate leaders involved in the manufacturing, testing and application of personal protective equipment and safety products. The agreement will also support the development of voluntary national consensus standards.
ASSP’s work with MCAA will widen the society’s access to safety professionals through greater involvement in MCAA’s safety and health conference – one of the longest-running construction conferences. The annual event offers training and education courses designed to improve safety practices among mechanical contractors.
“Our mutual interests in improving the well-being of workers create valuable opportunities to work together,” Walaski said. “Our MOUs with a range of organizations enhance our ability to engage in more stakeholder meetings and safety education events throughout the year, and expand the safety profession’s influence in optimizing organizational performance.”
ASSP is the world’s oldest professional safety organization with 35,000 members advancing worker well-being and the safety and health profession since the society’s inception in 1911. Learn more at www.assp.org.
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