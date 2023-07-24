Artificial intelligence promoted to CEO’s role at U.K. startup after working in safety, legal for 12 months

A U.K.-based company is using artificial intelligence (AI) to act as its CEO. The technology was “promoted” to the role of supervised chief executive officer after it worked for about a year ensuring safety and legal compliance.

Hunna Technology, a health technology startup, said it is using a combination of AI and human intelligence and that this hybrid system goes beyond being a chatbot. IndigoVX, developed by Hunna, facilitates a collaboration between AI and human expertise.

“Imagine a chess game where a person sets the high-level goal, and the AI generates the optimal moves, with both parties continually refining the strategy together,” it said in a press release.

The inspiration for a supervised AI as CEO came from Steve Jobs, who said: “It doesn’t make sense to hire smart people and then tell them what to do. We hire smart people so they can tell us what to do.”

Hunna said it has been testing the IndigoVX AI system for 12 months to ensure safety and legal compliance before announcing its promotion to CEO.

“I stepped down as CEO in July because I believe an AI supervised by humans can outperform me,” said co-founder Ahmed Lazem, “She hasn’t failed us.”

“The IndigoVX AI system has consistently surpassed our expectations — it’s blown our minds.” says Kais Dukes, CTO and co-founder of Hunna. “The AI CEO has successfully identified under-explored markets, optimized resource allocation, and accurately forecasted consumer trends, with an over 90% successful decision rate.”

Successes of the AI to date include:

defining a strong and realistic business strategy that the founders were able to execute

identifying the startup idea in the first place

providing key research for talks to roll out their medical AI nationally in the UAE

selecting the UAE as an initial target market

working with the AI every day for all business processes

Hunna’s mission is to harness the power of AI while ensuring safety and accountability through constant human supervision, it said.