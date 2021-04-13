April 28 marks National Day of Mourning

April 28, 2021 is the National Day of Mourning and workplaces across Canada will use this day to remember those who have lost their lives or suffered an injury or illness due to their work.

On this day, the Canadian Centre for Occupational Health and Safety (CCOHS) is reminding all workplaces that the Day of Mourning is also a day to renew commitment to protecting the health, safety, and well-being of all workers, especially those who have been personally affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Traditionally, employers, unions and workers have observed the National Day of Mourning by lighting candles, laying wreaths, or wearing commemorative pins, ribbons, or black armbands.

This year, CCOHS encourages everyone to pause for a moment of silence at 11:00 a.m., and in respect of physical distancing measures, consider holding, attending, or supporting a virtual event.

To help workplaces commemorate the day and spread awareness, CCOHS has several resources available that can be used in virtual programs:

Listen to CCOHS podcast interviews with Threads of Life speakers to hear how they were personally affected by workplace tragedies.

Show your support and help raise awareness of this day by sharing CCOHS’ Day of Mourning social media cards and tagging your posts with #dayofmourning.

Download CCOHS’ collection of Day of Mourning posters to promote the significance this day holds.

Information about the National Day of Mourning along with the collection of shareable social media cards, free posters, and podcast episodes can be found on the CCOHS website: www.ccohs.ca/events/mourning.

Day of Mourning facts