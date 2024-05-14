OHS Canada Magazine

Approach of May long weekend prompts warning: Slow down in road construction zones


May 14, 2024
By OHS Canada

Photo: Government of Saskatchewan

The Victoria Day long weekend is approaching, which means its also the unofficial start of road construction season.

Lori Carr, Saskatchewan’s Highways Minister, is reminding motorists to slow to 60 km/h in work zones.

“As this construction season kicks off, it is an important reminder that we all need to do our part and drive safe,” Carr said. “Please be alert and slow down to ensure everyone working to improve our highways gets home safely each and every day.”

Work zones are meant to keep motorists, highway workers and road contractors safe. This can be accomplished when drivers slow down, obey flaggers, follow signs and remain alert to road conditions.

These work zones can also have temporary speed reductions, even when workers are not present. Speed reductions protect drivers and vehicles from potential work zone hazards such as a sharp pavement drop-off, lane closure and/or loose gravel.

To help keep work zones top of mind, a new safety ad will soon debut with the slogan, “Steer Them to Safety.” The ad encourages all motorists to slow down in work zones and for seasoned drivers to instill that important safety habit in younger drivers.

