Anne Tennier reappointed as president, CEO of CCOHS for second five-year term

The federal government has reappointed Anne Tennier to be the president and CEO of the Canadian Centre for Occupational Health and Safety (CCOHS) for another five-year term.

Minister of Labour Seamus O’Regan Jr. announced the reappointment on April 17, and it is effective as of April 16, 2023.

“Anne Tennier led the CCOHS through the toughest days of the pandemic,” said O’Regan Jr. “Her expertise and leadership will help keep workers safe and healthy for years to come.”

Tennier has been leading CCOHS and chairing the executive board as president and chief executive officer since April 2018. She brings more than 35 years of experience in environmental and safety management, community engagement, and government relations to her role with CCOHS, a trusted source of Canadian workplace health and safety guidance and information.

Prior to joining CCOHS, she provided expert services for complex regulatory permitting projects as president of her own consulting firm. She also served in leadership positions in the food manufacturing, pulp and paper, and transportation sectors.

In addition to being a national leader in workplace health and safety, Tennier is a local leader in her community. She has held leadership roles with many Hamilton charities, professional organizations and community associations, such as the Centre Francophone Hamilton, United Way of Halton and Hamilton, the Hamilton Philharmonic Orchestra and the Hamilton Conservation Foundation. Born in Quebec and educated in Quebec and New Brunswick, Anne Tennier is fluently bilingual, a registered Professional Engineer and a Certified Environmental Professional.

About CCOHS

Established in 1978 through the Canadian Centre for Occupational Health and Safety Act, CCOHS aims to promote the well-being of workers in Canada by providing information, training, education, management systems and solutions that support health, safety and wellness programs. CCOHS is located in Hamilton, Ont.

CCOHS is governed by a tripartite Council of Governors representing governments (federal, provincial and territorial), employers and workers. The Council of Governors assists in delivering trustworthy and complete occupational health and safety service, and ensures a balanced approach to workplace health and safety issues.