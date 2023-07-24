Align Energy Services fined $250K after worker killed by flex pipe steel in Saskatchewan

A Saskatchewan company has been fined $250,000 after a worker was killed on the job.

On Aug. 15, 2021, the employee was working for Align Energy Services in Oakdale, Sask. The worker was fatally injured when impacted by a flex pipe reel, according to a press release from the province.

The company pleaded guilty to contravening clause 14-5(1)(b) of the regulations (being an employer fail to ensure that a sling used to hoist a load and the slings fittings and attachments are suitable for, and capable of, supporting the load being hoisted, resulting in the death of a worker).

Four additional charges were withdrawn.

On July 11, in Kindersley Provincial Court, Align Energy Services was fined $178,571.43 with a $71,428.57 surcharge for violating The Occupational Health and Safety Regulations, 2020.