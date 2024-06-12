Algoma Steel appoints Erin Oliver as health and safety VP

Algoma Steel Group Inc., a Canadian producer of hot and cold rolled steel sheet and plate products, has appointed Erin Oliver to the newly created role of vice-president – health and safety.

Oliver will report to CEO Mike Garcia and sit on the company’s senior leadership team.

Originally from Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., Oliver is a seasoned health and safety professional with over 25 years of experience and a proven track record in enhancing safety culture across sectors including construction, health care, forestry and manufacturing.

During her tenure at a Canada-wide mechanical and electrical contracting firm, she helped drive significant improvements in health and safety standards, earning her multiple awards for leadership in safety excellence.

“I am excited to welcome Erin to the leadership team at a critical time in Algoma’s transformation to become a North American leader in green steel,” said Garcia. “Erin brings a depth of experience and expertise in building robust safety-first cultures and her appointment to our leadership team in this new role speaks to our ongoing commitment and investment in safety to ensure that safety is front and centre in all we do.”

Commenting on her appointment, Oliver said, “I am excited to return to Sault Ste. Marie and join a company that cares deeply about its people and recognizes the need to continuously invest, learn and enhance safety practices. I look forward to working with the existing health and safety team to advance the great work already underway.”