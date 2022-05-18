Alberta sheriffs checking commercial vehicles during three-day safety blitz

Sheriffs in Alberta are conducting a commercial vehicle safety blitz across the province.

The three-day campaign kicked off yesterday and runs until May 19.

Roadcheck is an annual operation carried out by agencies that belong to the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance in Canada, the United States and Mexico. Officers from participating organizations share information with commercial drivers, check vehicles and drivers for compliance with federal and provincial regulations, and collect inspection data for statistical analysis.

“Commercial vehicle enforcement helps keep everyone on Alberta’s highways safe and protects our economy by keeping goods and services flowing to their destination. The Alberta Sheriffs play a vital role in ensuring that commercial vehicles and their drivers comply with safety standards on our provincial highways,” said Tyler Shandro, Minister of Justice and Solicitor General.

Inspections include an examination of vehicle mechanical components, as well as checks of driver credentials and hours of service. Each year, Roadcheck places an emphasis on violations in a specific area. This year’s operation is focusing on wheel ends, which include the wheels, rims, hubs and tires of a commercial vehicle.

Quick facts

During Roadcheck 2021, the Sheriff Highway Patrol performed 457 vehicle inspections over a three-day span.

The most commonly used vehicle inspection procedure, the North American Standard Level I inspection, has 37 steps and examines critical components, including: