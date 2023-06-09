Alberta shakes up cabinet post-election, Matt Jones takes over jobs portfolio

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is shaking up her cabinet post election, naming 25 members — a decrease from the previous 27.

Matt Jones is taking over as Minister of Jobs, Economy and Trade, a portfolio previously overseen by Brian Jean. Jean is now Minister of Energy and Minerals and will also be a member of the Treasury Board.

There no longer appears to be a Ministry of Skilled Trades and Professions. In the last reshuffle in the fall, the province dropped the Ministry of Labour and Immigration. It had been renamed to the Ministry of Skilled Trades and Professions, which oversees occupational health and safety, labour relations and employment standards. Kaycee Madu was named Minister of Skilled Trades and Professions in October 2022, but that portfolio is missing from the list Smith released today.

“I am so pleased to have this team working with me to deliver on the promises we made to Albertans during the election,” said Smith. “These are not just our government’s priorities, they are Albertans’ priorities. The next four years start today, and I can’t wait to get back to work with each of my cabinet colleagues.”

New cabinet

The 25 members of cabinet, a decrease from the previous 27, includes a mix of experienced and new ministers who represent Alberta’s diversity. As a team, they will govern for all Albertans and work to ensure Alberta realizes its full potential, the province said.

Premier and Minister of Intergovernmental Relations – Danielle Smith

Deputy Premier and Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Services – Mike Ellis

Minister of Advanced Education – Rajan Sawhney

Minister of Affordability and Utilities and Vice-chair of Treasury Board – Nathan Neudorf

Minister of Agriculture and Irrigation – RJ Sigurdson

Minister of Arts, Culture and Status of Women – Tanya Fir

Minister of Children and Family Services – Searle Turton

Minister of Education – Demetrios Nicolaides

Minister of Energy and Minerals – Brian Jean

Minister of Environment and Protected Areas – Rebecca Schulz

Ministry of Forestry and Parks – Todd Loewen

Minister of Health – Adriana LaGrange

Minister of Immigration and Multiculturalism – Muhammad Yaseen

Minister of Indigenous Relations – Rick Wilson

Minister of Infrastructure – Pete Guthrie

Minister of Jobs, Economy and Trade – Matt Jones

Minister of Justice – Mickey Amery

Minister of Mental Health and Addiction – Dan Williams

Minister of Municipal Affairs – Ric McIver

Minister of Seniors, Community and Social Services – Jason Nixon

Minister of Service Alberta and Red Tape Reduction – Dale Nally

Minister of Technology and Innovation – Nate Glubish

Minister of Tourism and Sport – Joseph Schow

Minister of Transportation and Economic Corridors – Devin Dreeshen

President of Treasury Board and Minister of Finance – Nate Horner

Treasury Board

Treasury Board members will include:

Nate Horner (president)

Nathan Neudorf (vice-chair)

Andrew Boitchenko

Devin Dreeshen

Mike Ellis

Brian Jean

Dale Nally

Rajan Sawhney

Rebecca Schulz

Cabinet policy committees will be chaired by:

Alberta First – Garth Rowswell

Building Communities – Martin Long

Economic Diversification – Jackie Lovely

Public Safety and Wellness – Scott Sinclair

Cabinet members were sworn in on the morning of June 9 and will begin receiving briefings from their departments.