Alberta shakes up cabinet post-election, Matt Jones takes over jobs portfolio
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is shaking up her cabinet post election, naming 25 members — a decrease from the previous 27.
Matt Jones is taking over as Minister of Jobs, Economy and Trade, a portfolio previously overseen by Brian Jean. Jean is now Minister of Energy and Minerals and will also be a member of the Treasury Board.
There no longer appears to be a Ministry of Skilled Trades and Professions. In the last reshuffle in the fall, the province dropped the Ministry of Labour and Immigration. It had been renamed to the Ministry of Skilled Trades and Professions, which oversees occupational health and safety, labour relations and employment standards. Kaycee Madu was named Minister of Skilled Trades and Professions in October 2022, but that portfolio is missing from the list Smith released today.
“I am so pleased to have this team working with me to deliver on the promises we made to Albertans during the election,” said Smith. “These are not just our government’s priorities, they are Albertans’ priorities. The next four years start today, and I can’t wait to get back to work with each of my cabinet colleagues.”
New cabinet
The 25 members of cabinet, a decrease from the previous 27, includes a mix of experienced and new ministers who represent Alberta’s diversity. As a team, they will govern for all Albertans and work to ensure Alberta realizes its full potential, the province said.
- Premier and Minister of Intergovernmental Relations – Danielle Smith
- Deputy Premier and Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Services – Mike Ellis
- Minister of Advanced Education – Rajan Sawhney
- Minister of Affordability and Utilities and Vice-chair of Treasury Board – Nathan Neudorf
- Minister of Agriculture and Irrigation – RJ Sigurdson
- Minister of Arts, Culture and Status of Women – Tanya Fir
- Minister of Children and Family Services – Searle Turton
- Minister of Education – Demetrios Nicolaides
- Minister of Energy and Minerals – Brian Jean
- Minister of Environment and Protected Areas – Rebecca Schulz
- Ministry of Forestry and Parks – Todd Loewen
- Minister of Health – Adriana LaGrange
- Minister of Immigration and Multiculturalism – Muhammad Yaseen
- Minister of Indigenous Relations – Rick Wilson
- Minister of Infrastructure – Pete Guthrie
- Minister of Jobs, Economy and Trade – Matt Jones
- Minister of Justice – Mickey Amery
- Minister of Mental Health and Addiction – Dan Williams
- Minister of Municipal Affairs – Ric McIver
- Minister of Seniors, Community and Social Services – Jason Nixon
- Minister of Service Alberta and Red Tape Reduction – Dale Nally
- Minister of Technology and Innovation – Nate Glubish
- Minister of Tourism and Sport – Joseph Schow
- Minister of Transportation and Economic Corridors – Devin Dreeshen
- President of Treasury Board and Minister of Finance – Nate Horner
Treasury Board
Treasury Board members will include:
- Nate Horner (president)
- Nathan Neudorf (vice-chair)
- Andrew Boitchenko
- Devin Dreeshen
- Mike Ellis
- Brian Jean
- Dale Nally
- Rajan Sawhney
- Rebecca Schulz
Cabinet policy committees will be chaired by:
- Alberta First – Garth Rowswell
- Building Communities – Martin Long
- Economic Diversification – Jackie Lovely
- Public Safety and Wellness – Scott Sinclair
Cabinet members were sworn in on the morning of June 9 and will begin receiving briefings from their departments.
