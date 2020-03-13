Alberta provides paid job-protected leave in self-isolation tied to coronavirus

Doctors notes will not be required: Kenney
EDMONTON — Alberta is changing labour laws to provide 14 days of paid leave for workers who self-isolate due to the novel coronavirus or who are caring for someone with COVID-19, the disease linked to it.
Premier Jason Kenney says employees will not need doctor notes, nor will they have had to work for 90 days previously to qualify.
“Our priority is public safety and health, and we will make sure that no one has to choose between work and doing what is necessary to protect public health,” Kenney said Friday.
“We don’t want Albertans impacted by COVID-19 to feel that they must go to work to sustain their income so they can pay their bills and take care of their families. This obviously would raise the risk of spreading the virus to co-workers and clients.”
He said officials are still working out details, but added: “I want to assure employers that we will ensure these actions will not be a further burden to your business.”
Kenney said he is also urging the federal government to further expand employment insurance benefits during the pandemic.
Earlier this week, the Alberta Federation of Labour called on the province to adopt paid leave around the novel coronavirus, saying that too many people live paycheque to paycheque and may not self-isolate as necessary in order to provide for themselves and their families.
Also Friday, Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, announced six new cases of the virus, bringing the total number in the province to 29.
Hinshaw said all are travel-related and that the new patients are self-isolating at home and are expected to make a full recovery.
Publicly funded schools will remain open, along with daycares and post-secondary institutions.
“I know many parents and teachers are worried about the risk of COVID in schools,” said Hinshaw.
“(But) school closures are not universally agreed on as an effective intervention to prevent spread.”
She also said school closures would need to go on for months, not weeks, to be effective. In the meantime, students would still be at risk of spreading the virus in other venues.
Hinshaw repeated an earlier direction for Albertans to cancel mass gatherings of more than 250 people, including sports events.
The National Hockey League has already suspended its season, cancelling games for the Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames.
Any event with more than 50 people but fewer than 250 should also be cancelled if it involves high-risk groups, like seniors.
Travel outside Canada is not recommended.
Health Minister Tyler Shandro said that billing rules are also being altered so doctors can get paid $20 per call when giving COVID-19 advice over the phone.
He said Health Link 811, the health information phone line, is getting more than 6,300 calls daily. The province is working on reducing call wait times with more staff.
Shandro addressed concerns there could be nurse layoffs and other staff reductions after April 1, when the new budget year begins, as part of long-term planned changes to health spending.
“This (crisis) has definitely changed everything,” said Shandro, who said he expects staffing increases to deal with the outbreak.
“There are not going to be any layoffs of (Alberta Health Services) employees during the COVID-19 response,” he said.
What happens if your job is suspended because of COVID-19? I get paid per hour, and my workplace has shut down for preventative measures. Does the financial policy take affect for this?
This is what is about to happen to me…I have no control in this case…just being forced off work indefinitely
This has NOT been defined as employer paid. It is just job protected leave.
I work in a licensed daycare. Today March 15 th 2020, we got noticed from AHS that we are now closed until further notice. How do we apply for unemployment insurance? I understand there will not be a waiting period. I get paid hourly as well as government top up. Will this all be paid to us?
What about people who have their own small business and are not paying into EI due to extremely limited income? I can’t work more than already am due to health reasons. I suppose we just have to suffer unaided and continue to work whether we are showing symptoms or not? I am self employed, 60 years old and in an industry that would definitely be considered high risk, not only to myself but to my clients as well. I do not have the luxury of being able to stay home without ending up homeless. I do not have spare income to survive should I have to self isolate.
Please, someone, answer this. I am stuck in the same situation.
Me too. Can’t find answers
Me too
I’m in the same position, self employed and don’t pay into EI. Have an immunocompromised spouse. I can’t find answers anywhere.
What about people who don’t have COVID -19 but have flu like symptoms and because of that are required to stay home (I was just told by my medical clinical)? Will they be paid EI? If it would be me, I will not self-isolate if I don’t get paid EI!
That’s dangerous rhetoric while this global pandemic is changing everything about our daily lives. If u dont get EI, u are willing to spread this virus. Are u aware of just how many people that decision will impact? How many vulnerable people that decision will kill off?
We all have to pitch in to minimize our risks. Dont be part of the problem.
What is Jason Kenney doing or what is unemployment doing for those that are being let go from their job and position at work due to lack of our or otherwise and how are those employees being helped out because of the covid19 virus or Coronavirus and their jobs in Jeopardy due to that
What is Jason Kenney or unemployment doing for those are being let go out of their jobs and position due to the coronavirus being I have a fear that I will be let go due to the Coronavirus and lack of money that is coming into the business for hospitality to which I working
How about Licensed dayhome providers, who has to close the way home as AHS requirements due to some one who has to go self isolation, in home.
Do I still get paid?
Dayhomes are staying open as long as you serve 7 kids or less.
Wow don’t need a Dr note lol
He is setting up people to lose their job !
No evidence then it’s your fault after it goes to sh** like losing your job and you don’t have a leg to stand on with out your Dr. input on your health concerns . How would you Challenge your employer with wrongful dismissal and a human rights issue without a letter from your Dr ? He is a Con.. servative !
My husband and son both work in construction, 2 different companies and these companies say if the job site gets shut down they will not pay them, who will pay them? Do the have to get a roe and then call unemployment for 14 days pay and how long will that take?
What if I have two part-time jobs or a few for that matter. Which employer or employers are required to provide the 14-day paid job-protected leave? Or would it be split between the employers? And if split, in what way would it be split (this is probably going into too much details given the current situation ie still a lot of unknowns and uncertainty, but it’s a real concern).
What about my father who is a senior with asthma, diabetes, cancer survivor etc. His medical history is long. He works in the public (security) and can’t afford to stay home and self isolate to Protect himself from getting the COVID-19 virus… He is not showing any symptoms as of yet.. But I’m worried he’s at risk due to age and health. EI will not qualify him because he hasn’t been diagnosed… What now… Wait until he’s sick and fighting for his life.. His company doesn’t offer sick leave and they’ve been busier then usual. He’s constantly getting called to come to work. He can’t afford to quit – if he does he looses his blue cross package and requires is blue cross to survive – hence why sadly he will work till the day he passes.. What are the options for seniors that must work if they should self isolate???
I work in a seniors home. I came back from Mexico on March 7. No symptoms
But now my daughter came home from California and is self isolation in our home. Came to work in long term care thinking I should self isolate too. But they said I can work and if I leave I won’t get paid ♀️♀️I don’t think I should be here??
is there any financial help since there was mass lay off in my company and I don’t have saving to pay my house rental for the coming g month.
What if you work in a grocery store that is to remain open but you would like to self isolate to stay safe. Why is a grocery store clerks health worth less than than others. My husbands company has closed and asked employees to stay home and safe and yet I see thousands of people in a day at work and bring those germs home.
Where and how does one apply for these tax dollars? Seems lots of talk about helping financially but no info as to how to apply for it
I’m also wondering this.
How does one apply for income when recommended to self isolate?
If I ran a dayhome and if all my dayhome kids end up being kept home would I be able to apply for EI and if so how would I go about doing so?
Do we apply for EI if we are off work or does the employer pay us?
My daughter’s in the same boat!! How are ppl suppose to pay for Rent, mortgage, utilities etc!! A lot of ppl are going to be left out in the streets!! No place to go!!!