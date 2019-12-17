Alberta no longer requires JHSCs at every worksite

The Alberta government no longer requires a joint health and safety committee (JHSC) to be present at each worksite, according to a news release issued Dec. 13.

Employers will now only be required to have one committee, regardless of the number of worksites open.

“We have heard that the current rules around health and safety committees are not working,” said Alberta Labour Minister Jason Copping. “The new rules for health and safety committees will support healthy and safe workplaces while reducing administrative burdens.”

Employers are still responsible for ensuring healthy and safe worksites, he said.

Completion of a government-approved training course is mandatory for worksite health and safety committee co-chairs and worker representatives.

According to the release, JHSC committees are required in Alberta when an employer reaches 20 staff.

Employers with five to 19 workers must have a worker health and safety representative.

Worksites with multiple employers where work lasts 90 days or more are required to have a site-specific committee or representative, depending on the number of workers.