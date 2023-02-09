OHS Canada Magazine

Alberta giving SafeGen $150,000 to deliver workplace safety training to high school students


Avatar photo

February 9, 2023
By OHS Canada

Young Workers alberta Young Workers

From L-R: SafeGen Treasurer James Wilson, SafeGen Board of Directors Chair Bruce Wilkinson, and Jobs, Economy and Northern Development Minister Brian Jean.

Alberta is providing $150,000 in funding to SafeGen to deliver workplace safety training to high school students.

The province said the money will allow SafeGen to provide “free safety training to students, keeping Alberta’s workplaces healthy and safe for years to come.”

“Supporting students as they explore careers means giving them the tools to make responsible decisions on the job,” said Brian Jean, Minister of Jobs, Economy and Northern Development. “This is a key part of the Renewed Alberta Advantage, because it keeps young Albertans safe, creates vibrant workforces that attract job creators and helps our economy grow even stronger.”

Through their JobSafe education program, SafeGen provides training for students across the province. It works with junior and senior high schools to offer free JobSafe courses to students.

Preparing students for high-demand industries, such as the trades, will allow them to build good habits and incorporate their training in their future careers, the province said in a press release. The program is currently used by more than 200 schools, with more than 115,000 students having completed the courses. Three JobSafe courses are accredited, offering one credit each.

Advertisement

“Through our JobSafe Program, we are promoting safe and healthy workplace training to young Albertans before they join the workforce,” said Darryl Kitschinski, executive director, SafeGen. “Since starting this program in 1995, we have delivered our courses to over 100,000 students across Alberta. We are excited to be able to offer this critical program to our next generation of workers.”

Stories continue below
Print this page

Related Stories
Free first aid/CPR offered to high school students
Alberta confirms students back to school Monday with more tests, masks
Alberta Federation of Labour concerned about workplace safety following cabinet reshuffle
Alberta students to return to class May 25, in all but one region