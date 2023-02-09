Alberta giving SafeGen $150,000 to deliver workplace safety training to high school students

Alberta is providing $150,000 in funding to SafeGen to deliver workplace safety training to high school students.

The province said the money will allow SafeGen to provide “free safety training to students, keeping Alberta’s workplaces healthy and safe for years to come.”

“Supporting students as they explore careers means giving them the tools to make responsible decisions on the job,” said Brian Jean, Minister of Jobs, Economy and Northern Development. “This is a key part of the Renewed Alberta Advantage, because it keeps young Albertans safe, creates vibrant workforces that attract job creators and helps our economy grow even stronger.”

Through their JobSafe education program, SafeGen provides training for students across the province. It works with junior and senior high schools to offer free JobSafe courses to students.

Preparing students for high-demand industries, such as the trades, will allow them to build good habits and incorporate their training in their future careers, the province said in a press release. The program is currently used by more than 200 schools, with more than 115,000 students having completed the courses. Three JobSafe courses are accredited, offering one credit each.

“Through our JobSafe Program, we are promoting safe and healthy workplace training to young Albertans before they join the workforce,” said Darryl Kitschinski, executive director, SafeGen. “Since starting this program in 1995, we have delivered our courses to over 100,000 students across Alberta. We are excited to be able to offer this critical program to our next generation of workers.”