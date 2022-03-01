OHS Canada Magazine

Alberta ends almost all COVID-19 restrictions


Alberta has officially lifted almost all of its COVID-19 health restrictions.

The changes begin today, and include an end to capacity limits and most of the masking rules.

The province has also ended any remaining school measures, youth screening for entertainment and sports activities, any remaining restrictions on liquor service at bars and restaurants and mandatory work from home orders.

Indoor masking will still be required in high-risk settings and on public transit.

The province began lifting public health measures two weeks ago when it cancelled its vaccine passport.

Premier Jason Kenney has said the province will keep a close eye on COVID-19 numbers, but has said declining numbers coupled with strong vaccination rates have allowed the changes to go ahead.

