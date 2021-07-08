Alberta company fined after grinder sets worker’s clothes on fire

An Edmonton company pleaded guilty to one count under The Occupational Health and Safety Regulations, 1996 in Estevan Provincial Court on June 21.

Blueforce Logistics Ltd. pleaded guilty to contravening subsection 94(1) of the regulations (fail, where there is a risk of injury to the skin of a worker from sparks or molten metal, to provide and require the worker to use approved protective clothing or covers or any other safeguard that provides equivalent protection for the worker, resulting in a serious injury to a worker).

The company was fined $46,428.57 plus a surcharge of $18,571.43 for a total of $65,000. One other charge was withdrawn in court.

Charges stemmed from an incident that occurred on Jan. 14, 2019, in Oxbow, Sask. A worker was seriously injured when sparks from a grinder ignited a fire on the worker’s clothing.

Employers are required to provide approved protective equipment that is required by the regulations, and they must require their employees to use the equipment.