Alberta companies face charges after hydrogen-sulphide leak causes health issues

SPIRIT RIVER, Alta. (CP) — Alberta’s energy regulator has laid charges against three oil and gas companies after a release of poisonous hydrogen sulphide that affected human health.

Five charges have been laid against Tourmaline Oil and Topaz Oil, and three charges have been laid against CWC Energy Services.

The charges fall under the Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act and the Gas Conservation Act.

They are related to a hydrogen sulphide leak near Spirit River, Alta., on Feb. 25, 2018.

Hydrogen sulphide is a colourless and poisonous flammable gas that smells like rotten eggs and can cause chest pain, difficulty breathing, vomiting and headaches.

All three companies are to appear in a Grande Prairie court on Feb. 19.

Copyright (c) 2020 The Canadian Press