Alberta changing traffic laws to require motorists to slow down for roadside workers

Alberta is proposing changes that would require motorists to slow down when passing a stopped roadside worker vehicle with its lights flashing.

The Traffic Safety Amendment Act will require all motorists traveling in the same direction to slow down to at least 60 km/h.

The proposed changes will also require motorists traveling in the opposite direction on single lane highways to slow down to 60 km/h when passing.

“Roadside workers work in a high-risk environment and deserve the best protection so that they can go home safely to their families at the end of their shift. That’s why, following consultations with the public and stakeholders, Alberta’s government is proposing these changes to protect all those working along our highways,” said Rajan Sawhney, Minister of Transportation

Same rules as first responders, tow-truck operators

Proposed changes under Bill 5 will give similar protection to roadside maintenance workers and snowplow operators that first responders and tow truck operators currently have under the Traffic Safety Act.

“Near misses and collisions are a regular occurrence for Alberta’s tow truck operators, emergency responders and other roadside workers,” said Michelle Chimko, president and CEO of the Alberta Motor Association. “We applaud these changes as an important first step in improving the safety of these essential workers and look forward to our continued work in further improving their visibility and safety. We ask all Albertans to take care when passing a roadside scene. Those few extra seconds can make all the difference in keeping someone’s loved one safe.”

