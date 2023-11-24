Alberta bans use of photo radar on ring roads around Calgary, Edmonton – ‘must only be used to improve traffic safety’

Alberta is banning the use of photo radar on ring roads in Calgary and Edmonton starting Dec. 1.

The move comes among “growing frustration with the purpose and use of photo radar,” the province said. It had already paused any new photo radar equipment as of Dec. 1, 2019.

“Alberta has the highest usage of photo radar in Canada, and these changes will finally eliminate the cash cow that affects so many Albertans,” said Devin Dreeshen, Minister of Transportation and Economic Corridors. “Photo radar must only be used to improve traffic safety, and with theses changes, municipalities will no longer be able to issue thousands of speeding tickets simply to generate revenue.”

The province said it is working with municipalities and law enforcement to removing all “fishing hole” locations across Alberta. It also said Edmonton and Calgary will have the option to redeploy its existing photo radar units to areas where they will have a safety impact — such as near schools, playgrounds and construction zones.

“Photo radar is about keeping people safe, not money,” said City of Edmonton councillor Karen Principe. “It is one tool the City of Edmonton uses to protect people on the roads. We will continue to engage with the Government of Alberta and law enforcement to ensure we are achieving the intended outcome of making our roads safer.”

There are about 2,387 photo radar sites across Alberta. Calgary’s ring road has eight and Edmonton’s ring road has 22.

Photo radar generated $171 million in 2022-2023, according to figures provided by the province. Traffic fine revenue is split between the province and municipalities, with the province receiving 40% and municipalities receiving 60%.

