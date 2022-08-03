OHS Canada Magazine

Aircraft experienced engine failure during operations near Cranbrook


August 3, 2022
By The Canadian Press

Health & Safety aircraft aircraft crash firefighter firefighter safety

A water-bomber aircraft involved in firefighting efforts in British Columbia made a forced landing Tuesday.

BC Wildfire Service executive director Ian Meier issued a statement late Tuesday regarding the landing in the Southeast Fire Centre.

Meier said the contracted Conair 802 Air Tractor Fireboss Skimmer aircraft experienced an engine failure during operations on the Connell Ridge wildfire, near Cranbrook.

He said the forced landing was successful, and the pilot was taken to hospital for medical assessment.

The statement said the BC Wildfire Service is providing all possible assistance to the pilot and Conair, and more information will be provided when it is available.

The Connell Ridge wildfire currently covers about 150 hectares.

