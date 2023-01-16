AIHA issues new public policy priorities addressing noise, thermal stress and OEHS pathway

In the United States, about 170,000 workers suffer heat-related injuries each year, while about 20,000 workers suffer cold-related illnesses or injuries.

Additionally, millions of people risk permanent hearing loss due to exposure to hazardous noise levels at or outside of work, according to the American Industrial Hygiene Association (AIHA).

With so many people at risk of injury, illness, and death, the need for action is clear, it said.

“Part of the solution to these complex problems involves encouraging more students to pursue careers in occupational and environmental health and safety (OEHS) and improving school infrastructure, creating better learning environments for students and better working conditions for teachers and other school personnel,” it said.

New public policy priorities

AIHA, building on its mission to protect workers and their communities, has announced three new public policy priorities that will guide and focus the association’s activities in 2023 and beyond.

The three public policy priorities are:

Protecting Workers and the Public from Hazardous Noise Exposure

Protecting Workers and the Public from Thermal Stress

Strengthening the Occupational and Environmental Health and Safety (OEHS) Professional Pathway and Improving the Learning and Working Conditions of Schools

“All of these issues are critical, and together, they play an important role in realizing AIHA’s vision of healthier workplaces and a healthier world,” said Mark Ames, AIHA’s director of government relations. “This is a vision shared by millions of American workers, the companies they work for, and the agencies that serve them.”

About AIHA

AIHA is the association for scientists and professionals committed to preserving and ensuring occupational and environmental health and safety in the workplace and community.

Founded in 1939, it supports members with expertise, networks, comprehensive education programs, and other products and services that help them maintain the highest professional and competency standards. More than half of AIHA’s nearly 8,500 members are Certified Industrial Hygienists, and many hold other professional designations.

AIHA serves as a resource for those employed across the public and private sectors as well as to the communities in which they work.