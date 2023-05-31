AIHA announces board of directors, Dina Siegel named president

The American Industrial Hygiene Association (AIHA), the association for occupational and environmental health and safety (OEHS) professionals, has chosen the members of its board of directors for the 2023–2024 term.

The new board members were inducted at AIHA’s May 24 business meeting, which was held in Phoenix, Arizona, in tandem with the association’s conference, AIHce EXP 2023.

AIHA’s Board of Directors now includes the following officers:

President: Dina M. Siegel, CIH, CSP, CBSP, FAIHA

Vice President: Nicole M.H. Greeson, MS, CIH

President-Elect: Bradley S. King, PhD, MPH, CIH

Past President: Donna S. Heidel, MS, CIH, FAIHA

Secretary: Pamela A. Kostle, CIH, FAIHA

Treasurer: Nancy M. McClellan, MPH, CIH, CHMM

Treasurer-Elect: Lucinette Alvarado, CIH

The following AIHA members will serve as AIHA directors at large:

Vanessa A. Brady, MS, CIH, CSP

John R. Moore III, CIH, CSP

Justine Parker, CIH, CSP, CPH, CHMM

Courtney Tinner, CIH, CSP

Bryan Seal, PhD, CIH, CSP, CHMM, REHS

Eric White, MPH, CIH, CSP

“As we continue to navigate the evolving landscape of occupational health and safety,” said Lawrence Sloan, CEO of AIHA, “we are thrilled to welcome the 2023–2024 AIHA Board of Directors. Each member brings a wealth of knowledge, expertise, and passion for promoting and protecting worker health, and we are confident that their unique perspectives and experiences will contribute significantly to our efforts.”

Sloan expressed his appreciation for the invaluable contributions made to AIHA by the departing Board members: John Mulhausen, PhD, CIH, CSP, FAIHA, the former past president, and Kimberly Castillon, CIH, a former director. “We are grateful for the time and energy that they have invested during their tenure,” said Sloan, “and confident that their input will continue to have a lasting impact on our organization.”