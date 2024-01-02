Agrow Canada fined $46,000 after worker injured by energized auger in Saskatchewan

Agrow Canada has been fined a total of $46,000 after one of its workers was injured on the job near Waldron, Sask.

The charges stemmed from an incident that occurred on Sept. 30, 2021, when the worker suffered a serious injury after stepping onto an energized auger.

The company pleaded guilty in Melville Provincial Court to one violation of The Occupational Health and Safety Regulations, 2020.

The company was fined for contravening subsection 10-4 (2) of the regulations (being an employer, fail to ensure that a safeguard required by section 10-4 (1) remains in place at all times, resulting in a serious injury to a worker.

As a result of these charges, the company was fined $32,857.14 along with a $13,142.86 surcharge, for a total amount of $46,000.