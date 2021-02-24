OHS Canada Magazine

Advocates call for vaccination plan for migrant and undocumented workers


TORONTO — Advocates say migrant and undocumented workers should have access to COVID-19 vaccines.

The Migrant Rights Network is calling on all levels of governments to guarantee that access.

The group is expected to make the call in a news conference today along with doctors and labour leaders.

They say they are concerned that thousands of migrant and undocumented workers will not get the vaccine because of their immigration status.

The group says government vaccination plans do not include measures that would guarantee safe access to the shot for the workers.

The Ontario government has not said if temporary foreign workers employed on the province’s farms would have access to the COVID-19 vaccine.

