8 tips for ladder safety this holiday season

In 2018, more than 1,000 claims were a result of falls in British Columbia

Falls from ladders are a common source of injury in B.C., particularly during the holiday season. (Brian/Adobe Stock)

The holiday season is here and WorkSafeBC is reminding workers, employers and the public to use ladders safely — both on the job and while decorating at home.

Last year, there were 1,138 accepted claims as a result of falls from ladders across all industries in British Columbia, said Barry Nakahara, senior manager of prevention field services for WorkSafeBC.

“Falls from ladders are a common source of injury in B.C., particularly at this time of year when winter weather conditions pose hazards,” he said.

“Stay safe this holiday season. Before putting up holiday lights and decorations at heights, think about ladder safety.”

WorkSafeBC has issued the following safety tips about ladder safety:

  1. Select the appropriate ladder for the job and ensure it is long enough to extend one metre above the upper landing.
  2. Inspect the ladder to ensure it is in good working condition before each use.
  3. Always set up the ladder on a firm, level surface to ensure it is stable during use.
  4. Maintain three points of contact while climbing a ladder: two feet and one hand, or two hands and one foot.
  5. Wear slip-proof footwear.
  6. Don’t carry heavy or bulky objects while climbing up or down a ladder.
  7. Wind, rain and snow may pose additional hazards that need to be mitigated.
  8. Check for power lines and ensure a minimum distance of three metres can be maintained at all times before starting work.
