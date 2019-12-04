8 tips for ladder safety this holiday season

The holiday season is here and WorkSafeBC is reminding workers, employers and the public to use ladders safely — both on the job and while decorating at home.

Last year, there were 1,138 accepted claims as a result of falls from ladders across all industries in British Columbia, said Barry Nakahara, senior manager of prevention field services for WorkSafeBC.

“Falls from ladders are a common source of injury in B.C., particularly at this time of year when winter weather conditions pose hazards,” he said.

“Stay safe this holiday season. Before putting up holiday lights and decorations at heights, think about ladder safety.”

WorkSafeBC has issued the following safety tips about ladder safety: