77-year-old man dead after being run over by his tractor

BRADFORD, Ont. — Police in southern Ontario say a 77-year-old man is dead after he was run over by his tractor in a farming accident.

The South Simcoe Police Service says the incident happened Saturday around 12:30 p.m. in Bradford, Ont.

They say the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Traffic investigators reconstructed the scene and say there isn’t any indication of foul play.

Advertisment

Police say a post-mortem examination is scheduled for Monday.

The investigation is ongoing and investigators say the man’s next of kin has been notified.