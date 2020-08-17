77-year-old man dead after being run over by his tractor
No indication of foul play in Bradford, Ont., incident: investigators
August 17, 2020
By The Canadian Press
BRADFORD, Ont. — Police in southern Ontario say a 77-year-old man is dead after he was run over by his tractor in a farming accident.
The South Simcoe Police Service says the incident happened Saturday around 12:30 p.m. in Bradford, Ont.
They say the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Traffic investigators reconstructed the scene and say there isn’t any indication of foul play.
Police say a post-mortem examination is scheduled for Monday.
The investigation is ongoing and investigators say the man’s next of kin has been notified.
