4.2 magnitude earthquake felt in Ontario, no damage reported: Earthquakes Canada


February 6, 2023
By The Canadian Press

A small earthquake shook parts of Ontario after it hit near Buffalo, N.Y.

Earthquakes Canada says the 4.2 magnitude quake was “lightly felt” in southern Ontario on Monday morning.

It says there are no reports of damage and none would be expected.

The United States Geological Survey reported it as a 3.8 quake on the Richter scale.

The earthquake was reported at 6:15 a.m. and pinpointed around six kilometres east of Buffalo.

The mayor of Fort Erie, Ont., says the earthquake shook his house Monday, but picture frames and books stayed on their shelves — he called the earthquake “pretty mild, but definitely noticeable.”

