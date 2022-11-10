38-year-old killed after being injured by excavator in Alberta

A worker has been killed following an incident on a jobsite near Red Deer, Alta.

“OHS is investigating a workplace fatality that occurred on November 8 at a resort in Gull Lake,” said Trent Bancarz, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Jobs, Economy and Northern Development, in an email to OHS Canada.

“One worker has died while doing mechanical work on equipment. OHS has not issued any orders in connection with this incident. As this is an active investigation, no further information will be provided,” he said.

RCMP said the incident happened at 11 a.m. on Nov. 8, according to published media reports. The man, 38, is a resident of the nearby town of Bentley, Alta., it said.

“The initial dispatch that we had was to assist EMS (and) that they had a victim who was not conscious or breathing and had received injuries from an excavator,” said Cpl. Troy Savinkoff, media relations officer, according to the Red Deer Advocate.