2023 employer assessments now available from WCB Nova Scotia

WCB Nova Scotia has announced the employer assessment rates for 2023 on MyAccount, the online portal for employers.

The average employer assessment rate will remain stable at $2.65 per $100 of payroll in 2023, it said.

Employers can access their 2023 rate and full experience rating statement by navigating to the Financials tab on MyAccount.

MyAccount lets you manage all your WCB interactions and information securely, in one place.

“If you’re not already registered, now is a great time to join the thousands of employers who already are. Have your Business Number ready, and call us at 1-800-870-3331 to register now,” the agency said.

User support for MyAccount is available 24/7, at support.wcb.ns.ca/employers, and our digital Employer Guide can be found at wcb.ns.ca/employerguide.