2021 SAFE Work Awards celebrate Manitoba safety champions

While it has been challenging working through the pandemic over the last 18 months, some workplaces and individuals have gone above and beyond to ensure the safety and health of their co-workers.

Each year, SAFE Work Manitoba presents a SAFE Work Award to a Manitoba worker, workplace safety and health committee, and workplace to recognize their commitment to health and safety.

SAFE Work Manitoba is proud to announce the winners of the 2021 SAFE Work Awards are:

Worker SAFEty Award: Jennifer Sheridan Westdal (Women’s Health Clinic)

SAFEty and Health Committee Award: Lifes Journey Inc. Health and Safety Committee (Winnipeg)

SAFEty Culture Award: Metis N4 Construction Inc. (Winnipeg)

Two talented Manitoba high school students are also being recognized for their video project that educates their peers about the importance of workplace safety.

Kevin Manness and Trent Thorsteinson from College Sturgeon Heights Collegiate won SAFE Work Manitoba’s Norm the Safety Contest: Make Safety the Norm! for their video “Message Not Delivered,” which looks at the consequences of not paying attention to safety training at work.

“I would like to congratulate all of the award winners for their efforts to promote workplace health and safety,” said Finance Minister Scott Fielding, in a news release. “On behalf of the Province of Manitoba, thank you for your dedication to ensuring your workplaces remain safe and injury-free for you and your colleagues.”