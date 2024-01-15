OHS Canada Magazine

15-year-old boy dies after falling from ski lift at Quebec resort


January 15, 2024
By The Canadian Press

Quebec police are investigating the death of a 15-year-old following a Friday night fall from a ski lift in the town of Morin-Heights, about 70 kilometres northwest of Montreal.

Sgt. Catherine Bernard says police were called to the local ski resort at around 10 p.m. for an incident involving a teen.

Bernard says ski resort employees and first responders tried to resuscitate the boy until he was brought to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators are working to understand the exact circumstances of the teen’s death, and Bernard says a forensic team was dispatched to the ski hill, whose name  police have not disclosed.

However, she says there’s so far no indication of any criminal elements in the case.

She adds police are examining several possible reasons for the boy’s fall, including a faint.

