12 people injured after Mississauga transit bus crash: Toronto police

Toronto police say 12 people were sent to hospital after a transit bus crossed into oncoming traffic and crashed with another vehicle.

Paramedics say the driver of the Mississauga transit bus was the only person seriously injured in the crash.

Police say the driver of the other vehicle, who was alone, along with ten of the 13 bus passengers had minor injuries.

Toronto police Sgt. Murray Cambell says the initial investigation suggests the bus was heading southbound on Highway 27 when it crossed into oncoming lanes past Dixon Road and hit a northbound vehicle.

He says the collision reconstruction team was at the scene collecting evidence and mapping the area.

A spokesperson for the City of Mississauga says the transit system was “closely monitoring the situation” and its thoughts were with those affected.