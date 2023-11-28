OHS Canada Magazine

11 die in coal mine accident in China’s Heilongjiang province


Avatar photo

November 28, 2023
By The Associated Press

Global OHS News China Mining

A violent rock burst in a coal mine killed 11 people in China’s northeastern Heilongjiang province on Tuesday, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported.

Mining work can release pressure from surrounding formations and trigger a literal explosion of rocks. An initial assessment determined that is what caused the fatalities in Heilongjiang province, CCTV said.

The Shuangyashan Coal Company, which operates the mine, was fined in the past for violating several safety regulations, according to local media reports. This year alone, it was fined 10 times, according to a report from Shangyou News, a state-backed media outlet.

China has been working on improving mine safety to combat accidents that happen with some frequency. In August, another coal mine explosion also killed 11 people in northern China’s Shaanxi province. A coal mine fire in southern China’s Guizhou province killed 16 people in September.

Just a few weeks ago, a major fire at a coal mining company building in northern China killed 26 and injured dozens, though the blaze was not in the mine itself.

Advertisement
Stories continue below
Print this page

Related Stories
Official: 14 dead, 28 hurt after blast in Turkish coal mine
14 workers killed in Chinese coal mine collapse
Nova Scotia coal mine receives multiple safety orders and warnings
At least 2 dead, more than 50 missing in China mine collapse