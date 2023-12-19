10 salvage dealers across New Brunswick issued compliance orders following on-site inspections

A total of 10 salvage dealers across New Brunswick have been issued compliance orders by the Department of Justice and Pubic Safety following on-site inspections.

“We are working with salvage dealers across the province to ensure they are operating within the parameters of the national fire code to reduce the risk of fires and ensure the safety of New Brunswickers,” said Public Safety Minister Kris Austin.

All 87 licensed salvage dealers in the province were inspected and assessed this month for hazards that presented high fire or safety risks, it said. Following those initial inspections, in-depth inspections were done at 10 sites by fire prevention officers from the Office of the Fire Marshal and environmental inspectors with the Department of Environment and Local Government, with support from peace officers and inspectors designated under the Salvage Dealers Licensing Act.

Compliance orders were issued to the 10 sites, with the main focus on issues associated with the highest risk of fire, including pile size, barriers intended to prevent the spread of fire, and access for fire vehicles.

Salvage dealers have until Dec. 21 to improve site conditions. Followup visits will take place over the coming weeks to ensure compliance, the province said.

List of dealers issued compliance orders

The 10 salvage dealers are:

American Iron and Metal – 400 Carman Ave., Fredericton

American Iron and Metal –131 Toombs St., Moncton

American Iron and Metal – 65 Recycling St., Saint John (this site does not have the approval to operate)

Arm & Sons Tire – 1620 Rte. 11, Alnwick (Barryville district)

Brown’s Auto Salvage – 6041 Rte. 10, Grand Lake (Upper Salmon Creek district)

Gallant Enterprises – 200 Rossignol Rd., Edmundston

Greer’s Mountain Salvage – 32 Timothy Ave., Hanwell

Flower’s Salvage – 1554 Rte. 10, Capital Region rural district (Noonan district)

Neighborhood Recycling – 1635 Berry Mills Rd., Moncton

Simpson Truck & Tractor Parts – 120 Paddy’s Hill Dr., Saint John

“I thank the salvage sites in the province for their co-operation and willingness to make the necessary changes to ensure their sites are safe and risks are reduced,” said Austin.